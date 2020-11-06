IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 278.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 118.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

