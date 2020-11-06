Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after buying an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 154.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after buying an additional 270,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

