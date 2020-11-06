Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

