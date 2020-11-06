Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,837,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

