Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $480.93

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $480.93 and last traded at $479.72, with a volume of 6371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.01.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,465,333 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

