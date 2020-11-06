Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $961,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $373.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average is $299.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $399.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

