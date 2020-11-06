Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.