WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $24,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,264.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 96,631 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

Shares of JBHT opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $769,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,069.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $749,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,314,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,460. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

