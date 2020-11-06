Amalgamated Bank Sells 108 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 847.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 103,292 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.38 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

