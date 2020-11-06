Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

