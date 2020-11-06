The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,142 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

