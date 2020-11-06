Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.17. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 58,981,290 shares.

LLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.20.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,078,678 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,488.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

