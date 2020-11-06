Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,163 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

