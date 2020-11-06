Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $474,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 34.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GO opened at $45.46 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,019.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,352 shares of company stock worth $34,927,413 over the last three months.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

