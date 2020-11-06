Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of DFS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

