Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $532,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.80.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares in the company, valued at $16,934,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $3,018,914 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $647.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $558.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.32. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $675.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

