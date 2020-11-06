STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

