First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.80% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.