IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 175 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.