IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

