IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,940 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKQ. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

