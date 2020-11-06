IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $297.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.