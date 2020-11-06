Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 266,243 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.13 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

