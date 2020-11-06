Keybank National Association OH Purchases 542 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Knight Equity reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE KNX opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,505. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

