Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,403 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

