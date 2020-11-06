Keybank National Association OH Buys 9,437 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,489,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

