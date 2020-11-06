Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 591,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 242,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

