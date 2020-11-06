Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.