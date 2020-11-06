SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 146.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.