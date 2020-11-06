Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

