Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

