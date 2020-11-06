Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New $10.26 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,800 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.