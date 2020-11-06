Court Place Advisors LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,162,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

