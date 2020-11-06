Amalgamated Bank Sells 549 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

NYSE NET opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $2,899,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $280,030.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $74,790.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.