FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 428,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

