Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $125,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and have sold 30,579 shares valued at $637,052.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $191,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $274,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $402,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

