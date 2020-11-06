Margaret Mary Smyth Sells 8,000 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Mary Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35.

Etsy stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

