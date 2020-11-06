New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

