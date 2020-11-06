IFP Advisors Inc Has $254,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

