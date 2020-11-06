F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 336.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

FFIV stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,720 shares of company stock valued at $630,518. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

