WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

