Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown University lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,928,000 after acquiring an additional 160,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

