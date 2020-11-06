WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.