OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.