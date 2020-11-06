Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.23 and its 200 day moving average is $284.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

