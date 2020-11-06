Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

