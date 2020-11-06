Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

