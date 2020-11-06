Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $904,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after buying an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 556,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

