H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of H&R Block worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

