Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,286 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. CSFB started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.